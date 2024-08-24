Mumbai news: Commuters on the Western Line of Mumbai's local train route will face delays and chaos as around 650 to 700 services will be cancelled during a 35-day mega block for the extension of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali, commencing towards August end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, an official has said that the construction work for the 4.75 km stretch will not be done during the 10-day-long Ganesh Puja festivities. Instead, the work will tentatively begin around August 27-28.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, an official has said that the construction work for the 4.75 km stretch will not be done during the 10-day-long Ganesh Puja festivities. Instead, the work will tentatively begin around August 27-28.

The official further added that the current construction for Goregaon-Kandivali, will affect 700 services, over five weekends. The number is significantly less when compared to the work on Santacruz-Goregaon sixth line in November 2023, that led to the cancellation of more than 2,500 services.

Around 130-140 trains could be cancelled each Saturday, for around five days. Weekdays could be less worrisome, as there would be fewer cancellations.

"We have scheduled 10-hour-long mega blocks at night, mainly on Saturdays, for five days, when we expect cancellations of 130-140 services each day. During weekdays there will be far fewer cancellations as the blocks will be up to 5 hours at night. We have tried to minimise the inconvenience caused to commuters during the rest of the period when this infrastructure upgrade will be carried out," said a WR official, reported HT.

No work around September 10-17 Sources aware of the matter also noted that the night block is expected to begin around 10-11pm depending on the day of the block. September 7-17, will not have any blocks, except for September 7 at night.