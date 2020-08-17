Mumbai local train update: Distance between Mumbai – Uran to be reduced by 50%

Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has completed a major infrastructure work as it completed the construction of the remaining 14.60 Km Kharkopar – Uran line of the 27 km Belapur -Seawoods – Uran project.

The construction of the railway line will help in reducing the the distance between Mumbai – Uran by almost 40 % to 50% according to a railway statement.

Uran is a coastal town and is situated in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The speeding up of the project by the Construction department of Central Railway will enable railways to complete this important accessibility rail route from Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The completion of Belapur – Seawoods – Uran railway line, which is the fourth corridor of Central Railway Mumbai suburban network will ease the travel time of the passengers from Mumbai to JNPT and Uran and will also facilitate the passengers to reach the new emerging Airport at Navi Mumbai.

The stretch of Kharkopar – Uran will have 5 stations, 2 major bridges, 41 minor bridges, 2 Road Under Bridges(RUBs) and 4 Road Over Bridges(ROBs).

The work executed during lockdown/ unlock period and available gap in the monsoon rains, will certainly help to recoup the time lost for construction activities due to lockdown. 4.479-hectare land (majority forest land) is yet to be arranged by CIDCO between Chainage 8 km to Chainage 11 km.

Indian Railways is carrying out the Kharkopar – Uran new line construction work is in progress at various sites with the help of construction machinery like, pile boring machines, concrete placer booms, transit mixers, trippers, JCBs, Hydras, Poclains, Hydraulic Jacks etc.

The major construction activities under progress are - superstructure work of cover over platform at Rajanpada station, foundation and sub-structure work at Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran stations, sub-way work at Uran, bridge foundation work at Chainage 10975, stressing and lowering of U-Girder at bridge 7982.





