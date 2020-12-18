Mumbai local train update: From AC services to permit long-distance passengers

Indian Railways in a bid to provide the people of Mumbai has announced further relaxations on categories of people who can travel in the suburban trains of Mumbai.

Also, the Central Railway zone which operates the suburban train in Mumbai has started air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section.

Meanwhile, the passengers of long-distance trains are permitted to travel in suburban trains on Mumbai Suburban Network subject to following conditions: Such passengers who have a valid confirmed ticket for any outstation train may be allowed to buy a non-return local train ticket and travel by local train to the boarding point from anywhere in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 6 hours prior to the time of departure of the train on that particular day.

Passengers de-boarding from an outstation train on any particular day can buy a non-return local train ticket and travel to any point in Mumbai and MMR region till 6 hours from the time of de-boarding on that particular day subject to display of confirmed ticket for that days arrival/travel.

A Central Railway official said they have introduced 10 AC local services on the CR's main line for the first time, replacing the ordinary suburban services, on an "experimental basis" and they hope to get a good response for it.

The CR's main line operates from the CSMT in south Mumbai to Kasara (in neighbouring Thane) and Khopoli (Raigad).

The first AC local on the main line started from Kurla for CSMT as per schedule at around 5.42 am on Thursday, a CR official said.

The last AC local will leave from the CSMT for Kurla at 11.25 pm, he said.

The CR's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said the AC local services have been introduced on the main line on an "experimental basis".

"The Central Railway is expecting a good response to the AC locals on the main line," he said.

Out of the 10 AC local services, four will be operated between CSMT and Kurla, two between CSMT and Kalyan (in Thane) and another four between CSMT and Dombivli (Thane), another official said.

As per a CR release issued on Wednesday, these train will run from Monday to Saturday and halt at all stations.

Passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra government are only allowed to travel, it said.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were shut in March this year when the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced.

The services resumed in June and currently, only staff of the essential and emergency services and those authorised by government are allowed to travel in the local trains.

Before the lockdown, the CR was operating 16 AC local train services on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line.

According to the CR, it has four AC local rakes in its fleet.

