Mumbai local train update: Harbour line disrupted due to technical glitch

Mumbai local train: Following the disruption, a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, complained that trains on the harbour line, which provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai, were running late
The residents of Mumbai using the local train services of Mumbai for commuting today faced a difficult situation as the local train services also known as the lifeline of Mumbai was disrupted on the harbour line due to power issues, according to a Central Railway official.
The local train services of Mumbai is operated and maintained by the Western Railway(WR) and Central Railway(CR) zone of Indian Railways.
Following the disruption, a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, complained that trains on the harbour line, which provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour.
The Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that services on the up line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) on the harbour corridor were held up for about 15 minutes as the "overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am".
The power issue was later resolved and the up line services were restored at around 9.30 am, he said.