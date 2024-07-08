Mumbai faced heavy rainfall causing waterlogging and disrupting local train services. Central Railway resumed operations after suspension due to waterlogging on all four corridors.

Mumbai came to a standstill on Monday morning after several areas received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours. The downpour continued through the day — inundating many low-lying areas and impacting vehicular movement. Local train services were also affected due to waterlogging on the tracks.

“Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert. Traffic is running on Eastern and Western highways and all railway lines. NDRF teams have reached all three coastal districts in the state. Army, Navy and Air Force are also on alert," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured late on Monday afternoon.

"Both the services of the Central railway - on the mainline and harbour line are proceeding as per their schedules...We have suffered a disruption at Nahur and Chunabhatti Station of the Harbour Line. Normalcy has been restored to all the local services...We have deployed additional RPF manpower and commercial department manpower...These employees will be helping Indian Railways and Central Railway in proper management of the crowd and prevention of any untoward incident," added Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Nila.

What is the current status of local train services? Central Railway trains resumed service on Monday afternoon after being suspended for several hours due to waterlogging. According to an update shared on its social media handle, trains are now running on all four corridors — central, harbour, trans-harbour and the Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line.

Local media reports however indicated that several trains from Thane to Karjat and Kasara have been cancelled. Numerous fast trains to Ambernath and Kalyan are also running 15-20 minutes late.

Meanwhile Western Railways said that train services were now running smoothly with a delay of up to 10 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)

