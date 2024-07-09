Mumbai local train update: Your train suspended yesterday? Railways resume operations on July 9. Check new schedule here

Mumbai rains: Schools in Pune and Mumbai will be closed today because of heavy rain that has disrupted normal life in the city. Local train services have also been suspended in the city.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated9 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Mumbai, suspending local train services.
Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Mumbai, suspending local train services.

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has been disrupting normal life since Monday morning, leading to the closure of schools, suspension of local train services, disturbance of flight operations, and waterlogged roads.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a review meeting on Monday afternoon at the state disaster management cell. He urged people not to travel outside unless there was an emergency.

“I am in constant touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the state disaster management cell, Railways, and police to monitor the situation,” he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Local trains resume amid red alert, CM Shinde says ‘don’t leave…’

Mumbai local train update

The Central Railways has rescheduled several trains due to waterlogged tracks caused by heavy rainfall. It informed that the trains delayed or suspended on Monday, will resume operations today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, “Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, following trains are re-scheduled…inconvenience is deeply regretted."

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rivers near danger mark amid Red Alert

“The Harbour line track was operationalised at 4.30 am after the water receded. Main Line both fast and slow locals are running 2-3 min behind schedule and harbour line locals are running almost on time now,” it added. 

Mumbai, Pune schools closed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all private and government schools, along with other educational institutes, on July 9. "BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," the civic body informed on Monday.

Raigad and Pune have also declared a holiday for all schools on Tuesday. Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has announced that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9 to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools.

The Raigad District Collector has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday in the wake of the red alert for heavy rain.

"Due to a heavy rain warning (red alert) in Raigad district, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Raigad have been declared holiday on Tuesday, July 9th," said the Raigad collector office.

Also Read | School holiday today: IMD issues alert for rains, schools shut in Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai on ‘orange’ alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, and is predicting heavy rainfall for the city until July 12. Besides rainfall, the weather office also forecasted high tide in the sea today. 

Besides Mumbai, the Met department forecasted heavy to moderate rainfall in Thane, Dhule, Palghar, Nandurbar, Nanded, Latur, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Jalgaon, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal till Friday.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
