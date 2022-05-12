Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone runs one of the complex suburban system carrying about 45 lakh passengers daily (before covid) and presently, about 35 lakh passengers through its 1810 services. It is called 'lifeline' of the city in Mumbai aptly as before the last local reaches its destination, first local starts its journey. S1 (CSMT to Karjat local departs from CSMT at 00.24am and reaches Karjat at 2.45am, before it reaches Karjat, the first local from Karjat starts at 2.33am i.e. S2 Karjat to CSMT)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}