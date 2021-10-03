Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by both the Western Railway(WR) and Central Railway(CR) zones of the Indian Railways. Both the railway zones will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 3.10.2021.

Thane-Diva Up and Dn slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Diva stations, halting at Thane and Diva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.41 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, halting at Diva and Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

(Belapur-Kharkopar services not affected; Nerul-Kharkopar services remain cancelled)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Dn line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Local train services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP Slow line between Mahim Jn and Mumbai Central station from 23.50 hrs to 04.50 hrs on the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd October, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the officials of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP Slow line trains will be operated on UP Fast line between Mahim Jn and Mumbai Central.

These diverted trains will not halt at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations due to unavailability of platforms. Therefore, passengers are allowed to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations.

Due to this block, suburban service number BVI 91297 scheduled to depart from Churchgate station at 1.00 hrs, will be postponed & will depart from Churchgate at 1.25 hrs. Further it will be regulated at Mumbai Central station for connection of VR 91256. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

