Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway(CR) and Western Railway(WR) which operates suburban trains in Mumbai for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.18 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg and Nahur stations. Further will be re-diverted on proper slow line at Mulund.

Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.37 am to 3.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will not halt at Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations. Further will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line at Matunga station.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Jumbo block on up and down fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations:

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs today

According to a press release issued by senior official of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast trains will be operated on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations and some suburban services will be cancelled.

