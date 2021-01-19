"The disinfection work of passenger area and D-cab of all 81 EMU rakes are being done regularly in stabling yards and carshed. A special team of 31 persons have been deputed for sanitization of EMU rakes at all EMU stabling yards, Mumbai Central Carshed, Kandivali Carshed and Virar Carshed. For the disinfection of rakes, about 10 to 12 liters of diluted disinfectant solution is used for each 12-car rake," he added.