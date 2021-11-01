Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways'Western Railway(WR) zone for the first time that LCD screens of 24 inches have been installed in an EMU rake. This will display commercial advertisements as well as railway/public awareness-related information in the proportion of 70:30 in time and space. It will also act as another medium for Railways to relay information to the public and will also add to the aesthetics of the coach while enhancing the travel experience of the commuters. This concept in its initial run has received quite a good appreciation as well as positive feedback from the commuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Western Railway has awarded a contract for the installation of infotainment-based LCD screens in EMU local trains. This initiative conceptualized under the Non-Fare Revenue will fetch revenue to the tune of ₹65 lakhs per annum. The contract tenure is of five years and thereby adding ₹3.45 crores to the Railway coffers. Presently, LCD screens have been installed in 8 EMU rakes. A total of 20 EMU rakes are to be fitted with these LCD screens. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, in an another related development Maharashtra government issued an order allowing the common people, irrespective of the nature of their jobs, who are vaccinated fully against COVID-19 to board suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this order, the state government has extended the definition of fully vaccinated people to cover even those people who are working in non-essential sectors.

This means people who have taken both the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 and completed 14 days after inoculation can travel in local trains. The government also stated that the people working in essential sectors must be fully vaccinated and should have completed the 14 days post-inoculation before they can be allowed to board local trains.

