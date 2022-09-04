Mumbai local train update: All slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines
Indian Railways' Western Railways zone will carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. The Western Railway in statement said that a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm to
According to a press release issued by an official of Western Railway, during the block period, all down slow line suburban trains will be operated on down fast line and all up slow line suburban trains will be operated on Up fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.
All slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.
Meanwhile, Central Railway zone in a statement has said that," Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purpose only. Of late it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc."
The act of ACP in train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that follow behind. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality. Further the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers.
Central Railway Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents. During the year from April to July 2022 Central Railway Mumbai Division registered 1,230 cases of unreasonable ACP cases. Out of these, about 1,143 passengers have been prosecuted realising a fine of Rs. 7.59 lakh.
