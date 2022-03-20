This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban section of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work
Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, as Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today.
Routes to be affected:
Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban section of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work as under-
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm andChunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
There will be no mega block will be operated on Main Line on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Meanwhile, To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of seven hours will be taken on UP & DOWN FAST lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs & a jumbo block of five and half hours from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs on 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations will be taken on Sunday, 20th March, 2022.
According to a press release issued by official of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast lines suburban trains will be operated on UP and Down Slow lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.
