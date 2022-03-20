Meanwhile, To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of seven hours will be taken on UP & DOWN FAST lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs & a jumbo block of five and half hours from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs on 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations will be taken on Sunday, 20th March, 2022.