Indian Railways'Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today for a total duration of five hours

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Mulund-Diva Up and Dn slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down slow services leaving Dadar from 10.11 am to 3.14 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Diva stations, skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra stations and further re-diverted on Dn slow line at Diva station.

Up slow services leaving Kalyan from 10.27 am to 3.37 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Belapur-Kharkopar services not affected; Nerul-Kharkopar services remain cancelled)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.16 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Down line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.40 am to 3.45 pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.25 am to 4.25 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central local stations:

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central local stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday.

During the block period, all Fast line suburban train will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Due to the block, some suburban services will be cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

