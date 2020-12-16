Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has decided to run 10 AC local services on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kalyan section replacing existing services with effect from tomorrow.

The suburban network, called Mumbai's lifeline, use to ferry over 70 lakh commuters daily before the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the schedule of the AC local train that will be operated on CSMT – Kalyan main line section:

View Full Image Train timings

The above services will run with AC rake on Monday to Saturday only and will halt at all stations. Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra are only allowed to travel.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

Meanwhile, suburban train services in Mumbai are likely to be opened to all commuters from early January, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Tuesday.

Vijay Wadettiwar said the state government's correspondence with the Railway ministry in this regard was in final stages.

"We havebeen writing to the Railway ministry to open the suburban network to all commuters and it may be done from early January next year," he said.

At present, only select categories of people, including staff of essential services and women, are allowed to board suburban trains.

The vast rail network was closed in March-end after the coronavirus-induced lockdownwas announced and was gradually opened for railway and essential services staffers.

*With inputs from agencies

