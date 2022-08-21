Mumbai local train update: Downn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today during different times of the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today during different times of the day.
Byculla-Matunga Up and Down Fast Lines
Byculla-Matunga Up and Down Fast Lines
Up Fast line from 11.30 pm of 20.8.2022 to 4.30 am of 21.8.2022
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up Fast line from 11.30 pm of 20.8.2022 to 4.30 am of 21.8.2022
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down Fast line from 12.40 am to 05.40 am of 21.8.2022
Down Fast line from 12.40 am to 05.40 am of 21.8.2022
Down fast line local leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.20 am today will be diverted on Down slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting as per its scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Down fast line local leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.20 am today will be diverted on Down slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting as per its scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Up fast line services leaving Thane at 10.58 pm and 11.15 pm on 20.8.2022 will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up fast line services leaving Thane at 10.58 pm and 11.15 pm on 20.8.2022 will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Diversion of Mail / Express Trains
Diversion of Mail / Express Trains
12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar, Platform No. 1 and will be arrive 10 to 15 minutes late at Roha.
12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar, Platform No. 1 and will be arrive 10 to 15 minutes late at Roha.
11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar Platform no 3 and arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes late.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar Platform no 3 and arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes late.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Special locals will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform no.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.
Special locals will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform no.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Meanwhile Western Railway will carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivali and Kandivali stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile Western Railway will carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivali and Kandivali stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the block period, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Down Slow line between Andheri and Borivali stations. All Down Mail/Express trains will run on 5th line between Andheri and Borivali. Due to the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled.
During the block period, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Down Slow line between Andheri and Borivali stations. All Down Mail/Express trains will run on 5th line between Andheri and Borivali. Due to the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement by the Indian Railways.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement by the Indian Railways.