Mumbai local train update: Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections in Mumbai for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.
Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.
Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Meanwhile, Western Railway zone in order to carry out maintenance work of re-girdering of Poisar Bridge No. 61, a 14 hrs Jumbo Block will be taken on UP/DN Fast lines from 23.00 hrs to 13:30 hrs between Borivali and Kandivali stations on Saturday /Sunday, i.e. on 28th/ 29th May, 2022.
According to a press release issued by an official of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Borivali and Goregaon stations. All Down Fast line mail/express trains will run on 5th line between Andheri and Borivali. All Down direction mail/express trains will be dealt on platform no. 8/9 at Borivali station. During the block, some UP mail/express trains will be run on UP local line between Borivali and Goregaon i.e. it will be dealt on platform no. 5 at Borivali station.
Due to the block, some Borivali slow local trains will be run up to Goregaon on Harbour corridor, while some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available at concerned Station Masters office.
