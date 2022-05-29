According to a press release issued by an official of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Borivali and Goregaon stations. All Down Fast line mail/express trains will run on 5th line between Andheri and Borivali. All Down direction mail/express trains will be dealt on platform no. 8/9 at Borivali station. During the block, some UP mail/express trains will be run on UP local line between Borivali and Goregaon i.e. it will be dealt on platform no. 5 at Borivali station.