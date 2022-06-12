Mumbai local train update: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm andChunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block on its suburban sections in Mumbai for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.
Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm
Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Down slow line .
Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am from 10.50 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm andChunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
Special local will run on Panvel-Kurla (platform no.8) section during the block period.
Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Western Railway:
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three and half hours will be taken on UP and DOWN fast lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations from 00:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs on Sunday, 12 June, 2022.
According to a press release issued by Western Railway, during the block period, some of the UP and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Master’s office.
The official further stated that to carry out the work of re-alignment of curve between Bandra and Mahim station, a Mega Block of 6 hrs will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour lines from 10.55 hrs to 16.55 hrs on Sunday, 12th June, 2022 alongwith Central Railway block on Harbour line. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Due to this ongoing work, all DOWN Harbour trains will skip halt at Mahim DOWN Harbour Platform for 15 days.
