Mumbai local train update: Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Indian Railways' Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.
Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.
Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Transharbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Down Transharbour line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Transharbour line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.
Transharbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour/Main Line during the block period.
These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
Jumbo Block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on 18 September
Meanwhile, Indian Railways' Western Railway zone to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, five hours jumbo block will be taken on Up and Down fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, 18 September, 2022.
According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Shri Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.
