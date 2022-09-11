Mumbai local train update: Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations
Indian Railways'Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today.
Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Slow lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further rediverted on Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.
Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.
Special locals will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.
Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be available during block period.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement issued by Central Railway zone of Indian Railways.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement issued by Central Railway zone of Indian Railways.