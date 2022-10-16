Mumbai local train update: Railways to operate ‘mega block’ today. Details here

Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today. These are the areas where the Mumbai local traffic will be regulated
Matunga-Thane Up and Down Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm
Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup , Mulund and Thane further rediverted on Down slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Thane and Matunga halting at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted on Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
All Up and Down locals leaving/Arriving CSMT from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will reach their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
(Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.
Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.
Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.
Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.
These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
Meanwhile, Western Railway zone in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on DOWN SLOW lines between Marine Lines and Mahim (Jn.) stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs today.
During the block period, all Down Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on Down Fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform.
Hence passengers are allowed to travel in the opposite direction for their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai Central stations. All Down Slow Services will avail Double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim Jn. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.
