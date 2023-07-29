Indian Railways' Western Railway Mumbai Division on 30 July will operate Jumbo block on the Down Slow lines between Marine Lines and Mahim stations for carrying out maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment works.

As per Railways, these maintenance are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Timing and affected stations due to the Jumbo Block -The Jumbo block will be carried out for five hours from 10.35 am -3.35 pm. -As per the Western Railways, during the Jumbo block, all the DOWN local lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Jn will run on the DOWN Fast Lines. -The diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road, instead, there will be a double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim stations, the Western Railways said. Hence, passengers will have to travel in the opposite direction for their destinations between Mahim and Mumbai Central station. -Due to the Jumbo block, some suburban trains will also remain cancelled.

Apart from the Jumbo block, a mega block on the Central Railways is also schedule for tomorrow. As per the Central Railway, mega block will be carried out on the Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th lines from 9 am-1 pm. On the Harbour line, the Railways will operate mega block on Panvel- Vashi UP and DOWN line from 11 am- 4 pm.

Earlier on Friday, at least 10 long-distance and 20 suburban trains were delayed on the Western Railway network after several core signalling cables were damaged during civil work underway at Virar station in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said as reported by news agency PTI. During piling work on platform number 2 and 3 at the north-end of the station, 12 core signalling cables got damaged, leading to point and signals not functioning at the site, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. Today, the following trains have been cancelled or re scheduled. Train 19002 (Surat-Virar), Train 09089 ( Virar - Sanjan ) on 29/07/23 has been canceled due to point failure on Virar North section.