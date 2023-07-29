Earlier on Friday, at least 10 long-distance and 20 suburban trains were delayed on the Western Railway network after several core signalling cables were damaged during civil work underway at Virar station in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said as reported by news agency PTI. During piling work on platform number 2 and 3 at the north-end of the station, 12 core signalling cables got damaged, leading to point and signals not functioning at the site, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. Today, the following trains have been cancelled or re scheduled. Train 19002 (Surat-Virar), Train 09089 ( Virar - Sanjan ) on 29/07/23 has been canceled due to point failure on Virar North section.