Indian Railways has said that it has received a letter No. DMU 2020 /CR 92 /DM 1 dated 28 October, 2020 from the state government of Maharashtra regarding resuming of local train services for general public while ensuring adherence to all covid--19 protocols.

In order to ensure this, several time slots have been proposed by the state governmen and also request has been made to increase the frequency of local trains to meet the demand of proposed customers.

In order to ensure this, several time slots have been proposed by the state governmen and also request has been made to increase the frequency of local trains to meet the demand of proposed customers.

Maharashtra government has also requested Railways to provide inputs on the proposed time schedule.

Indian Railways are currently running a total1410 special suburban services in Mumbai which are being operated by the Western and Central Railway zone.

As a part of the unanimously decided SOP, maximum of 700 passengers can be seated in a 12 car EMU rake as per social distancing norms against 1200 passengers who can be seated. Therefore,1410 services are run in Mumbai Suburban section, having the total carrying capacity of approx. 9,80,000.

Railways also clarified that it has always been ready to augment/enhance suburban services keeping social distancing norms. Railways are working closely with Maharashtra government to provide these additional services after consultation with them about necessary modalities accordingly.

In a letter to the Railways, the state government suggested that any person holding a valid ticket be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and between 8 pm till the end of the day.

The time between 8 am to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm should be reserved for essential services staff having valid QR coded identity cards, and there should be ladies special trains every hour, the state government said.

The state's proposal will be forwarded to the Railway Board for consideration, an official said.