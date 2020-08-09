Home >News >India >Mumbai local train update: Maintenance mega block on Central Railway lines today
A man travels in a local train, after services resumed for people in essential services, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 06:26 AM IST Livemint , Edited By Tamal Nandi

  • Indian Railways'Central Railway zone would operate mega block on suburban rail network today on account of maintenance work
  • According to Indian Railways maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety

Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today.

MAIN LINE

Sandhurst Road-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

Dn slow special services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts.

Up slow special services will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus halting as per respective scheduled halts.

HARBOUR LINE

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti Dn harbour line from 11.25 am to 4.25 pm

Chunabhatti - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Dn Harbour line special services to Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.15 am to 4.00 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line special services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 9.05 am to 2.15 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run on Panvel – Kurla (PlatformNo.8) - Panvel section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

