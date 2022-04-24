Mumbai local train update: Mega block by Central Railway today. Details here

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Down slow line.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}