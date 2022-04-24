Mumbai local train update: Mega block by Central Railway today. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday
Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Down slow line.
Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
(Excluding Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Downn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.