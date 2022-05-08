Mumbai local train update: Mega block by Central Railway today. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.39 pm will be diverted on Down slow line at Matunga and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund stations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday.
Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:
Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:
Matunga - Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Matunga - Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.39 pm will be diverted on Down slow line at Matunga and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund.
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.39 pm will be diverted on Down slow line at Matunga and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line at Mulund and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Further will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line at Mulund and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Further will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement by the Indian Railways.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement by the Indian Railways.