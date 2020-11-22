Mumbai local train update: Mega block on these routes. Check timings

Indian Railways' Central and Western Railway zone will carry out maintenence work on its network. The maintence work includes engineering works,OHE works and replacement of track lead wires.

Due to the maintenence work, both the railway zones have put a mega block on their railway network today.

Check the routes, timings and other details below:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti/Bandra down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and

Chunabhatti/Bandra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel / Belapur/ Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via main line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

This maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for inconvenience caused.

To carry out various maintenance works, a Mega Block of four hrs will be taken on UP line between Surat and Virar on Sunday i.e 22.11.2020. Due to this few EMU trains will be cancelled. Details are as under.

Cancellation of trains:

1. Train No. DN 93025 leaving Virar at 15:15 hrs for Dahanu Road

2. Train No. DN 93026 leaving Dahanu Road at 16.05 hrs for Virar

3. Train No. DN 93027 leaving Virar at 15:45 hrs for Dahanu Road

4. Train No. DN 93028 leaving Dahanu Road at 17:20 hrs for Virar

Regulated trains:

1. Train No. DN 93029 leaving Churchgate at 15:22 hrs for Dahanu Road will be regulated at Vangaon station for 50 minutes.

2. Train No. DN 93030 will be rescheduled and will leave Dahanu Road at 18:50 hrs for Churchgate.

