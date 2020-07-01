Indian Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from today and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government has requested the Railways to allow employees of various central government offices/establishments, high courts and public sector banks to travel by local trains.

Here are all the details of revised guidelines for travelling in Mumbai local train services from today:

On Mumbai Division, Central Railway

Presently, total 200 services (100 DN and 100 UP) are being run, out of which 130 services are running between CSMT and Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Dombivali/Thane on main line and 70 services are running between CSMT and Panvel on harbour line.

150 more services will be added to the existing services making the total to 350 services from 01July. The number of services may be modified as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms.

These trains will halt at major stations only as that of fast locals. In the harbour line also, the trains will halt at major stations only.

On Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway

With effect from 29 June, Western Railway zone has added 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on WR's Mumbai Suburban section. Therefore presently total 202 services are running on WR's suburban section. In addition to these services, 148 more suburban services will be added from 01 July .

Therefore, total 350 suburban services will be operated on WR's Mumbai Suburban section. The number of services may be modified as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms. These trains will halt at major stations only.

In addition to the essential staff already permitted to travel by select suburban services, the categories instructed by MHA i.e. defence personnel and employees of Central Government, Income Tax, GST & Customs and Department of Posts, and employees of Nationalised Banks, Mumbai Port Trust, Judiciary and Raj Bhavan will be permitted to travel in these select suburban services from today.

These selected suburban services will not be for general passengers & will be strictly for essential staff, as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra only.

• Entry will be given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government. Later on, the staff will be issued QR based E-passes which will also bear colour coding to enable swifter ticket checking. State Government will ensure issuing these passes.

• The state government has been urged to ensure all those allowed to travel, are allowed only after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from a containment zone.

• To ensure adequate social distancing in the coaches, unlike its seating capacity to accommodate about 1,200 persons, only about 700 are to be allowed per train.

Local trains, the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were suspended on March 23 as national lockdown to contain coronavirus came into force.

In normal times, the CR and WR ran more than 3,000 services in Mumbai daily, carrying around 70 lakh passengers.

*With Agency Inputs.

