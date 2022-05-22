Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today.

Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Thane-Vashi/Nerul and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Earlier, Byculla-Matunga Up fast line from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am and Down fast line from 00.40 am to 5.40 am on 21/22.5.2022

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 5.20 am will be diverted on Down slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, halting as per schedule halt and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.58 pm to 11.15 pm on 21.5.2022 will be diverted on UP slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, halting as per scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.