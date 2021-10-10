Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway's(CR) Mumbai division for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Thane-Diva Up and Down slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Diva stations, halting at Thane and Diva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.41 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, halting at Diva and Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Dn slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Belapur-Kharkopar services not affected; Nerul-Kharkopar services remain cancelled)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Down line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Local train services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.