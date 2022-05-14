While the single journey fare for passengers travelling in first class and AC trains on Central and Western Railway has been revised, there is no change in the fare for second class and season tickets for both the classes, he said. “The revised single journey fares for first class travel and air-conditioned trains came into effect from May 5. This will immensely benefit commuters," Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway said. According to the Western Railway, for the air-conditioned train journey between Churchgate-Dadar, passengers will have to pay ₹50, while for Churchgate-Andheri the fare is ₹70, ₹95 instead for Churchgate-Borivali and for Churchgate-Virar it is ₹115.