Mumbai local train update: Indian Railways to operate additional AC local trains from today

Mumbai local train update: Indian Railways to operate additional AC local trains from today

Indian Railways' AC local train
3 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai local train update: The revised minimum single journey fare for first class is 25 instead of earlier price of 50 for up to a distance of 5 km, while for air-conditioned locals, it is 35 instead of 65

Indian Railways' Central RailwayCR) has decided to increase the number of AC locals on the nain line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Ambarnath ) with reference to increasing passengers’ demand after slashing of fares by 50% . AC local services presently running on the Harbor line will run with normal non-AC rakes from today. Central Railway has also decided to run certain services on Sundays and nominated holidays also.

With the increase of 12 AC services on Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Badlapur) on weekdays the total AC services on Main line will increase from 44 to 56. However, there will be no increase in total number of services which will remain 1810 as at present.

Total number of AC services running on main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will be 14 and the total number of services running of main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 673 to 687.

Total number of services on weekdays on Main line (894), Harbor line (614), Trans-Harbor line (262) and 4th corridor i.e. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (40) will remain same i.e. 1810. The overall suburban services running on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 1460 to 1474. Total number of AC rakes in service on main line will increase from 3 to 4. Now, Titwala route passengers can avail the AC services in the morning peak (Titwala dep 8.33 am) and Ambarnath route passengers can avail the AC services in the evening peak (CSMT 5.00 pm and Dadar dep 7.39 pm)

The details of 12 AC services on Main line are as under (replaced from non-AC services)

Down Trains:

Titwala local leaving CSMT at 6.30 am

Dombivali local leaving CSMT at 10.22 am

Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 1.15 pm, 5.00 pm

Ambarnath local leaving Dadar at 7.39 pm

Thane local leaving CSMT at 10.20 pm

Up Trains:

CSMT local leaving Thane at 5.24 am

CSMT local leaving Titwala at 8.33 am

CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 11.48 am

CSMT local leaving Ambarnath at 3.12 pm, 8.50 pm

Dadar local leaving Ambarnath at 6.30 pm

Apart from this, passengers can enjoy AC services on Sundays/Nominated Holidays as CR has decided to run the following 14 AC services on Sundays/Holidays also.

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kurla at 4.46 am, 9.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 7.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Dombivali at 4.55 pm

Slow local for Dombivali leaving CSMT at 3.24 pm

Fast local for Dadar leaving Kalyan at 11.22 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 6.32 am, 8.54 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Badlapur at 1.48 pm

Fast local for Kalyan leaving CSMT at 5.20 am, 7.43 am, 10.04 am, 6.36 pm,

Fast local for Badlapur leaving Dadar at 12.30 pm

The 16 Harbor line AC services will run with non-AC rake with effect from 14.5.2022 and as a result AC services will be only on Main line now.

While the single journey fare for passengers travelling in first class and AC trains on Central and Western Railway has been revised, there is no change in the fare for second class and season tickets for both the classes, he said. “The revised single journey fares for first class travel and air-conditioned trains came into effect from May 5. This will immensely benefit commuters," Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway said. According to the Western Railway, for the air-conditioned train journey between Churchgate-Dadar, passengers will have to pay 50, while for Churchgate-Andheri the fare is 70, 95 instead for Churchgate-Borivali and for Churchgate-Virar it is 115.

