Indian Railways' Central Railway Mumbai Division on 12 March will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. Western Railway will not have any day block today.

As per Railways, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

The Central Railway has requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure upgrade block.

Here are the affected lines in Central Railways:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Dn fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Dn fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their scheduled halts and will be re-diverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour line

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Railways said that special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at about 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway will run special trains between Mumbai and Hubballi, Karnataka to clear the extra rush of passengers as per details given below:

07318 Special will leave Dadar on 13.3.2023 at 13.05 hrs and will arrive Hubballi at 05.30 hrs next day.

07317 Special will leave Hubballi on 12.3.2023 at 15.35 hrs and will arrive Dadar at 11.35 hrs next day.

The train will Halt at: Panvel, Pune, Satara, Miraj, Ugarkhurd, Kudachi, Raybag, Chikodi Road, Ghataprabha, Gokak, Pachapur, Belgavi, Desur, Khanapur, Londa, Tavarrgatti, Alnawar and Dharwad

The reservation for the special train no 07318 on special charges has been open from 11 March at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.