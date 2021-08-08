{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Railways 'Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. Due to this mega block, sub-urban train services will remain affected in Mumbai today.

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up & Downn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Dn slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Kurla-Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Transharbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Jumbo block on Up and Down slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, five hours jumbo block will be taken on Up & Dn slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, 8th August, 2021.

According to a press release issued by an official of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled.

During block period no trains will be dealt at platform No. 1,2,3 & 4 at Borivali station. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

