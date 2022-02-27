Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, as Indian Railways'Mumbai division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Down slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Thane-Vashi/Nerul and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur and Kharkopar / Nerul will run as per schedule during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," said the Railways in a statement.

