Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway and Western Railway zones of Indian Railways for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Trans-Harbour and Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work today as under-

Thane-Vashi / Nerul Up and Down Trans-Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.15 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.55 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.06 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm today

There will be no Mega block on the mainline today.

Meanwhile,to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN HARBOUR lines between Mahim and Goregaon stations from 10.35 am to 15.35 pm today.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway official, during the block period, all CSMT-Bandra/ Goregaon and Goregaon/Panvel Harbour services towards Central Railway and some of the Churchgate - Goregaon Slow suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

