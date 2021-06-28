With the introduction of the 15-car trains on the Mumbai local train network, it will result in increase of carrying capacity by 25%, according to Indian Railways
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone will introduce the 15-car services on slow lines between Andheri and Virar from today. 25 services including 13 down and 12 up services will be converted from 12-car to 15-car services. Out of these, 18 services are slow line services, while 7 are on fast lines, according to a statement from the Western Railway.
"Augmentation of twenty-five 12-car services to 15 car services is a great boon to the passengers, as it will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25%," said an official of the Western Railway.
The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief to the commuters when the services are opened for all.
The project for extension of 27 platforms at 14 stations on slow corridor between Andheri and Virar for running 15 car services on it has been carried out at an estimated cost of approx. ₹60 crore.
The present feat has been made possible by carrying out massive works of infra development at 14 stations in about 40 kms stretch between Andheri and Virar which mainly included extension of 27 Platforms to accommodate 15-car rakes, Yard Remodelling of four major Yards i.e Andheri, Bhayander, Vasai Road and Virar, Construction/Extension of 5 FOBs and Provision of Double Discharge at Jogeshwari for smooth dispersal of commuters, etc.
Brief time table:
DN
UP
EXISTING
REVISED
FROM
TO
MODE
EXISTING
REVISED
FROM
TO
MODE
1
VR
90029
VR
92055
BYR
05:45
VR
06:11
SLOW
1
VR
90150
VR
92056
VR
06:21
BVI
06:57
SLOW
2
VR
90089
VR
92057
BVI
07:02
VR
07:38
SLOW
2
VR
90256
VR
92058
VR
07:44
BVI
08:21
SLOW
3
BYR
90195
BYR
92059
BVI
08:27
BYR
08:39
FAST
3
BYR
90312
BYR
92060
BYR
08:50
ADH
09:25
SLOW
4
NSP
90275
NSP
92061
ADH
09:29
NSP
10:24
SLOW
4
VR
90352
VR
92062
VR
09:00
DDR
10:08
FAST
5
VR
90375
VR
92063
DDR
10:13
VR
11:21
FAST
5
VR
90522
VR
92064
VR
11:29
ADH
12:27
SLOW
6
BYR
90527
BYR
92065
ADH
12:35
BYR
13:12
SLOW
6
BYR
90618
BYR
92066
BYR
13:31
CCG
14:33
FAST
7
BSR
90683
BSR
92067
CCG
14:36
BSR
15:49
FAST
7
BSR
90780
BSR
92068
BSR
16:00
ADH
16:48
SLOW
8
VR
90777
VR
92069
ADH
16:58
VR
17:58
SLOW
8
NSP
90902
NSP
92070
NSP
17:38
ADH
18:10
SLOW
9
VR
90847
VR
92071
BVI
18:16
VR
18:54
SLOW
9
VR
90946
VR
92072
VR
18:04
ADH
19:03
SLOW
10
NSP
90935
NSP
92073
ADH
19:11
NSP
20:05
SLOW
10
VR
91020
VR
92074
VR
19:11
ADH
20:08
SLOW
11
VR
91021
VR
92075
ADH
20:13
VR
21:12
SLOW
11
VR
91156
VR
92076
VR
21:19
BVI
21:55
SLOW
12
VR
91127
VR
92077
BVI
22:00
VR
22:39
SLOW
12
VR
91228
VR
92078
VR
22:50
ADH
23:42
FAST
13
BYR
91253
BYR
92079
ADH
23:55
BYR
00:25
FAST
Western Railway has been pioneer in introducing 12-car services in the year 1986 and later 15-car services in 2009 on its fast corridor on the Suburban section, besides introducing AC local, a first in the country on 25 December 2017. Now, it has again pioneered in introducing 15-car services on slow lines.
Western Railway has always strived hard to provide best possible services to its esteemed commuters by augmentation of services and their carrying capacity as well as by enhancement of its infrastructure.
