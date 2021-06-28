Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone will introduce the 15-car services on slow lines between Andheri and Virar from today. 25 services including 13 down and 12 up services will be converted from 12-car to 15-car services. Out of these, 18 services are slow line services, while 7 are on fast lines, according to a statement from the Western Railway.
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone will introduce the 15-car services on slow lines between Andheri and Virar from today. 25 services including 13 down and 12 up services will be converted from 12-car to 15-car services. Out of these, 18 services are slow line services, while 7 are on fast lines, according to a statement from the Western Railway.
"Augmentation of twenty-five 12-car services to 15 car services is a great boon to the passengers, as it will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25%," said an official of the Western Railway.
"Augmentation of twenty-five 12-car services to 15 car services is a great boon to the passengers, as it will increase the carrying capacity of these services by 25%," said an official of the Western Railway.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief to the commuters when the services are opened for all.
The project for extension of 27 platforms at 14 stations on slow corridor between Andheri and Virar for running 15 car services on it has been carried out at an estimated cost of approx. ₹60 crore.
The present feat has been made possible by carrying out massive works of infra development at 14 stations in about 40 kms stretch between Andheri and Virar which mainly included extension of 27 Platforms to accommodate 15-car rakes, Yard Remodelling of four major Yards i.e Andheri, Bhayander, Vasai Road and Virar, Construction/Extension of 5 FOBs and Provision of Double Discharge at Jogeshwari for smooth dispersal of commuters, etc.
|
|DN
|
|UP
|
|EXISTING
|REVISED
|FROM
|TO
|MODE
|
|EXISTING
|REVISED
|FROM
|TO
|MODE
|
|1
|VR
|90029
|VR
|92055
|BYR
|05:45
|VR
|06:11
|SLOW
|1
|VR
|90150
|VR
|92056
|VR
|06:21
|BVI
|06:57
|SLOW
|
|2
|VR
|90089
|VR
|92057
|BVI
|07:02
|VR
|07:38
|SLOW
|2
|VR
|90256
|VR
|92058
|VR
|07:44
|BVI
|08:21
|SLOW
|
|3
|BYR
|90195
|BYR
|92059
|BVI
|08:27
|BYR
|08:39
|FAST
|3
|BYR
|90312
|BYR
|92060
|BYR
|08:50
|ADH
|09:25
|SLOW
|
|4
|NSP
|90275
|NSP
|92061
|ADH
|09:29
|NSP
|10:24
|SLOW
|4
|VR
|90352
|VR
|92062
|VR
|09:00
|DDR
|10:08
|FAST
|
|5
|VR
|90375
|VR
|92063
|DDR
|10:13
|VR
|11:21
|FAST
|5
|VR
|90522
|VR
|92064
|VR
|11:29
|ADH
|12:27
|SLOW
|
|6
|BYR
|90527
|BYR
|92065
|ADH
|12:35
|BYR
|13:12
|SLOW
|6
|BYR
|90618
|BYR
|92066
|BYR
|13:31
|CCG
|14:33
|FAST
|
|7
|BSR
|90683
|BSR
|92067
|CCG
|14:36
|BSR
|15:49
|FAST
|7
|BSR
|90780
|BSR
|92068
|BSR
|16:00
|ADH
|16:48
|SLOW
|
|8
|VR
|90777
|VR
|92069
|ADH
|16:58
|VR
|17:58
|SLOW
|8
|NSP
|90902
|NSP
|92070
|NSP
|17:38
|ADH
|18:10
|SLOW
|
|9
|VR
|90847
|VR
|92071
|BVI
|18:16
|VR
|18:54
|SLOW
|9
|VR
|90946
|VR
|92072
|VR
|18:04
|ADH
|19:03
|SLOW
|
|10
|NSP
|90935
|NSP
|92073
|ADH
|19:11
|NSP
|20:05
|SLOW
|10
|VR
|91020
|VR
|92074
|VR
|19:11
|ADH
|20:08
|SLOW
|
|11
|VR
|91021
|VR
|92075
|ADH
|20:13
|VR
|21:12
|SLOW
|11
|VR
|91156
|VR
|92076
|VR
|21:19
|BVI
|21:55
|SLOW
|
|12
|VR
|91127
|VR
|92077
|BVI
|22:00
|VR
|22:39
|SLOW
|12
|VR
|91228
|VR
|92078
|VR
|22:50
|ADH
|23:42
|FAST
|
|13
|BYR
|91253
|BYR
|92079
|ADH
|23:55
|BYR
|00:25
|FAST
|
|
Western Railway has been pioneer in introducing 12-car services in the year 1986 and later 15-car services in 2009 on its fast corridor on the Suburban section, besides introducing AC local, a first in the country on 25 December 2017. Now, it has again pioneered in introducing 15-car services on slow lines.
`
Western Railway has always strived hard to provide best possible services to its esteemed commuters by augmentation of services and their carrying capacity as well as by enhancement of its infrastructure.