Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone will introduce the 15-car services on slow lines between Andheri and Virar from today. 25 services including 13 down and 12 up services will be converted from 12-car to 15-car services. Out of these, 18 services are slow line services, while 7 are on fast lines, according to a statement from the Western Railway.

The augmentation will provide additional accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort. It will be a huge relief to the commuters when the services are opened for all.

The project for extension of 27 platforms at 14 stations on slow corridor between Andheri and Virar for running 15 car services on it has been carried out at an estimated cost of approx. ₹60 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The present feat has been made possible by carrying out massive works of infra development at 14 stations in about 40 kms stretch between Andheri and Virar which mainly included extension of 27 Platforms to accommodate 15-car rakes, Yard Remodelling of four major Yards i.e Andheri, Bhayander, Vasai Road and Virar, Construction/Extension of 5 FOBs and Provision of Double Discharge at Jogeshwari for smooth dispersal of commuters, etc.

Brief time table:

DN UP EXISTING REVISED FROM TO MODE EXISTING REVISED FROM TO MODE 1 VR 90029 VR 92055 BYR 05:45 VR 06:11 SLOW 1 VR 90150 VR 92056 VR 06:21 BVI 06:57 SLOW 2 VR 90089 VR 92057 BVI 07:02 VR 07:38 SLOW 2 VR 90256 VR 92058 VR 07:44 BVI 08:21 SLOW 3 BYR 90195 BYR 92059 BVI 08:27 BYR 08:39 FAST 3 BYR 90312 BYR 92060 BYR 08:50 ADH 09:25 SLOW 4 NSP 90275 NSP 92061 ADH 09:29 NSP 10:24 SLOW 4 VR 90352 VR 92062 VR 09:00 DDR 10:08 FAST 5 VR 90375 VR 92063 DDR 10:13 VR 11:21 FAST 5 VR 90522 VR 92064 VR 11:29 ADH 12:27 SLOW 6 BYR 90527 BYR 92065 ADH 12:35 BYR 13:12 SLOW 6 BYR 90618 BYR 92066 BYR 13:31 CCG 14:33 FAST 7 BSR 90683 BSR 92067 CCG 14:36 BSR 15:49 FAST 7 BSR 90780 BSR 92068 BSR 16:00 ADH 16:48 SLOW 8 VR 90777 VR 92069 ADH 16:58 VR 17:58 SLOW 8 NSP 90902 NSP 92070 NSP 17:38 ADH 18:10 SLOW 9 VR 90847 VR 92071 BVI 18:16 VR 18:54 SLOW 9 VR 90946 VR 92072 VR 18:04 ADH 19:03 SLOW 10 NSP 90935 NSP 92073 ADH 19:11 NSP 20:05 SLOW 10 VR 91020 VR 92074 VR 19:11 ADH 20:08 SLOW 11 VR 91021 VR 92075 ADH 20:13 VR 21:12 SLOW 11 VR 91156 VR 92076 VR 21:19 BVI 21:55 SLOW 12 VR 91127 VR 92077 BVI 22:00 VR 22:39 SLOW 12 VR 91228 VR 92078 VR 22:50 ADH 23:42 FAST 13 BYR 91253 BYR 92079 ADH 23:55 BYR 00:25 FAST

Western Railway has been pioneer in introducing 12-car services in the year 1986 and later 15-car services in 2009 on its fast corridor on the Suburban section, besides introducing AC local, a first in the country on 25 December 2017. Now, it has again pioneered in introducing 15-car services on slow lines.

Western Railway has always strived hard to provide best possible services to its esteemed commuters by augmentation of services and their carrying capacity as well as by enhancement of its infrastructure.

