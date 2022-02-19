Indian Railways’Central Railway(CR) zone will introduce 36 additional suburban services with a revised main line suburban time table with effect from today. The changes in timings of suburban services in accordance with revised timings of Mail/Express trains and commissioning of 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva. With the starting of the new lines, Mumbaikars will benefitted in multiple ways. There will be separate lines for local and express trains; secondly, trains coming from other states will not have to wait for passing of local trains; thirdly, mail/express trains can be run without much obstruction in Kalyan to Kurla section and, finally, Kalwa Mumbra commuter will not be troubled due to blockage every Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that these lines and 36 new local trains on the central railway lines which are mostly AC are part of central government’s commitment to expanding and modernising the facility of local trains.

• 36 additional services on Main Line. Total number of services on Main Line increases from 858 to 894.

• Total number of services on Mumbai Division of Central Railway increases from 1774 to 1810

• Total number of AC suburban services on Main Line increases from 10 to 44 i.e. 34 new AC services on Main Line. Out of 44 AC services, 25 AC services will run as fast services i.e. 24 fast and one semi-fast

• Total number of fast line services increases from 257 to 270 i.e. 13 more fast line services

• Total number of slow line services increases from 601 to 624 i.e. 23 more slow line services

• With the commissioning of 5th and 6th line few semi-fast services converted into either fast or slow services. The 44 AC suburban services on Main Line will be run utilizing 3 AC rakes

