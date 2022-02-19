Indian Railways’Central Railway(CR) zone will introduce 36 additional suburban services with a revised main line suburban time table with effect from today. The changes in timings of suburban services in accordance with revised timings of Mail/Express trains and commissioning of 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva. With the starting of the new lines, Mumbaikars will benefitted in multiple ways. There will be separate lines for local and express trains; secondly, trains coming from other states will not have to wait for passing of local trains; thirdly, mail/express trains can be run without much obstruction in Kalyan to Kurla section and, finally, Kalwa Mumbra commuter will not be troubled due to blockage every Sunday.

