Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone of the Mumbai division will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works.

As per Railways, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

They have also requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

The term mega block is used for Central railway while jumbo block for Western railway.

Here are the affected lines in Central Railways:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Down slow between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective schedule and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their schedule halts and will be re-diverted o­n up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule, as per Central Railways.

Harbour Line

Vadala Road-Mankhurd Up and Down harbour lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm will remain cancelled, as per CR.

Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period.

As per the Central Railway Statement, harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Special suburban trains will run o­n the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period, it said.

Western Railway

There will be Western Railway's Jumbo Block of 5 hours between Borivali and Goregaon station.

Jumbo Block on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon.

Due to block some Up & Down suburban services will remain cancelled and some of the Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station.

During the block period no trains will be dealt from Platform No. 1, 2, 3 & 4 at Borivali station.