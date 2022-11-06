Mumbai local train update: Railways to operate ‘mega block’ today; check timings, routes here2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- There will be a mega block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.
Mumbai local trains to face meg blocks on its Central and Harbor lines today. Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. There will be no day block on Western Railway will not have any day block today.
Mega block on Central Railway Line:
There will be a mega block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Down slow line .
Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.
Mega block on Harbour line:
There will a mega block on Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. The train services on Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar routes will not be affected.
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.
Up Trans harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Trans harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.
Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.
Trans harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.
As per Central Railway statement, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
