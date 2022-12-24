Mumbai local trains to face mega blocks on its Central and Harbor lines tomorrow i.e. on 25 December. Central Railway on December 24 announced that it will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections on 25 December for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.
As per Central Railway statement, passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused as these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.
Mega block on Central Railway Line:
There will be a mega block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Down slow line, it said.
Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.
Mega block on Harbour line:
These will be a mega block on Vadala Road-Mankhurd Up and Down Harbour lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm.
No service will be affected on CSMT – Bandra/Goregaon route.
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm will remain cancelled.
Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.
Special suburban trains will run on the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.
