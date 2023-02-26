Mumbai local train update: Railways to operate Mega, Jumbo block on these routes today; check time, affected trains here
- As per the Western Railways, a five hour jumbo block will be operated for maintenance of track, signaling system and overhead equipment.
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone of the Mumbai division will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block today i.e. on 26 February for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. As per Railways, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. They have also requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×