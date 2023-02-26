Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone of the Mumbai division will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block today i.e. on 26 February for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. As per Railways, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. They have also requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

As per the Western Railways, a five hour Jumbo block will be operated for maintenance of track, signaling system and overhead equipment.

The term mega block is used for Central railway while jumbo block for Western railway.

Here are the affected lines in Central Railways:

Central Railways

Matunga – Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines From 11.00 am To 3.55 pm

Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Further will be re-diverted on proper slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. Further will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Harbour Line

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

As per the Central Railway, local train services between Belapur – Kharkopar and Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Western Railways

A five-hour jumbo block will be conducted on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the Up and Down express lines for maintenance of track, signaling system and overhead equipment by Western Railway.