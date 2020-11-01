Indian Railways has decided to increase the number of special suburban trains in Mumbai. A total of 610 additional trains will be operated by both the Western and Central Railway zones to connect the financial capital with its suburbs.

Railways have allowed in a staggered manner various categories of people to travel in these special suburban trains which are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai metro city.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to the Twitter to announce the increase in frequency of suburban trains in Mumbai. He tweeted that" Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020." "This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience."

📢 Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020.



This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience. pic.twitter.com/Dd5LIL1taw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2020

At present 704 special suburban services are being operated by Western Railway for Essential Services Staff as notified by state government of Maharashtra .

In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 704 to 1000 with effect from today by adding 296 additional services including 4 more Ladies Specials and 2 more AC Special suburban services. With the additional services the total number of Ladies Special will be 10 services and that of AC Special Suburban services will be 12.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, out of the increased 296 services, 76 services during morning peak hours & 51 services during evening peak hours have been increased for the convenience of commuters. Shri Thakur stated that the increased 296 services also includes 4 more Ladies Special services [4 Slow services - 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate (07.40 hrs - 08.47 hrs), 1 in UP direction between Bhayandar- Churchgate (09.06 hrs - 10.30 hrs), 1 in UP direction between Vasai Road- Churchgate (10.04 hrs - 11.30 hrs) and 1 in DOWN direction between Churchgate -Borivali (17.39 hrs - 18.48 hrs)].

Out of the total 296 increased services, 65 services increased in Andheri - Virar sector, 43 services increased in Virar - Borivali sector, 42 services increased in Churchgate - Goregaon sector, 42 services increased in Borivali - Churchgate sector, 38 services increased in Dadar - Virar sector, 38 services increased in Churchgate - Bhayandar sector, 20 services increased in Churchgate - Andheri sector, 17 services increased in Vasai Road - Churchgate sector, 15 services increased in Bandra - Virar sector, 11 services increased in Andheri - Bhayandar sector, 8 services each increased in Andheri - Vasai Road & Churchgate - Bandra sectors, 6 services each increased in Andheri - Nalasopara & Vasai Road - Borivali sectors, 5 services each increased in Borivali - Bhayandar, Churchgate - Malad, Churchgate - Mumbai Central & Dahanu Road - Churchgate sectors, 4 services increased in Bandra - Nalasopara sector, 3 services each increased in Borivali - Nalasopara, Dadar - Bhayandar, Dadar - Borivali & Dahanu Road - Dadar sectors, 2 services each increased in Bandra - Bhayandar & Dahanu Road - Andheri sector and 1 service each have been increased in Mahalaxmi - Virar, Palghar - Virar, Bandra - Vasai Road & Andheri - Borivali sectors.

Western Railway had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15 June on the Mumbai Suburban section.

The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and to maintain social distancing. The latest increase was implemented from 21 October, 2020, when the total services were increased from 700 to 704 by adding 4 Ladies Special services over WR's suburban section. Considering the present scenario of pandemic, the special suburban trains and stations over WR, are regularly sanitized & cleaned to upkeep proper hygiene.

All commuters as permitted by Govt. of Maharashtra, are requested by Western Railway to follow social distancing norms and wear mask, while travelling in special suburban trains. Categories as identified by the State Government, all ladies (between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm), practicing lawyers and registered clerks of lawyers during timings as specified should travel in these special trains, as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra.

The break- up of these additional services in a separate table is also given as under :-

View Full Image Additional services.

View Full Image Additional Services

Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has also announced that it will increase the number of special suburban trains operating in Mumbai from 706 to 1020 by adding 314 additional suburban services

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via