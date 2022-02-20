OPEN APP
Thane, India - February 08, 2022: Suburban train services started running smoothly without interruption after the 72-hour Central Railway mega block period called as �infrastructure block� to add two new lines between Thane and Diva stations on its suburban network ended Monday night, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)Premium
 Updated: 20 Feb 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Indian Railways'Central Railway(CR) zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban section of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work today.

Here are the details of the routes which are going to be affected:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

There will be no Mega Block on Main Line on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section according to the statement from the Central Railway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra and also flagged off two suburban trains. Speaking via video link, Modi said his government is committed to improving railway infrastructure in the country. 

“Infrastructure projects used to drag on earlier due to lack of coordination in planning and execution but we have changed that approach," Modi said. With the commissioning of the two new lines, 36 additional suburban services will be introduced on the main line of Central Railway and the air-conditioned local train services will increase from 10 to 44, an official said

 

