Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway and Western Railway zones of Indian Railways for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

MAIN LINE

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line at Matunga, halting at stations as per their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.26 pm will be diverted on Up slow line at Mulund, halting at stations as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm andChunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Meanwhile, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN FAST lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs today said Western Railway in a statement.

During the block period, suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

