Mumbai local train update: Services on these routes to remain affected today. Details here1 min read . 06:44 AM IST
- Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period
Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway and Western Railway zones of Indian Railways for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.
Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:
Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Harbour line sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Meanwhile, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN FAST lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 23rd January, 2022.
According to a press release issued by Western Railway, during the block period, all suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.
