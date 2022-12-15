Home / News / India /  Mumbai local train update: Signalling system snag hits Jui Nagar station, trains diverted

On Thursday morning, signalling system at Jui Nagar railway station in Mumbai witnessed technical an issues and has not been working normally since 6 am. Mumbai's local railway system is the lifeline of the city.

The Central SPRO informed about the issue and the change in the routes on account of the fault. The official also informed that the staff was resolving the isssue.

A tweet from ANI read, "Mumbai: Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station. Point not coming to normal since 6 am. Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. Staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins: Central Railway SPRO"

According to a tweet from ANI, the senior official stated that the problem will be resolved in 15-20 minutes.

