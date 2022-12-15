Mumbai local train update: Signalling system snag hits Jui Nagar station, trains diverted1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Services running between CSMT & Vashi diverted to Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line
On Thursday morning, signalling system at Jui Nagar railway station in Mumbai witnessed technical an issues and has not been working normally since 6 am. Mumbai's local railway system is the lifeline of the city.