Indian Railways decided to allow teaching and on-teaching staff carrying valid identity cards,students carrying valid hall tickets for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Education Examinations to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai.

The permission was granted to allow students to travel in the suburban trains according to a joint press statement by the Western and Central Railway zone of Indian Railways which operates suburban train in Mumbai and its nearby areas. The permission will be valid till 10 December 2020. The decision will bring respite for the students who will appear for the upcoming examination.

Teaching and non-teaching staff carrying valid identity cards,students carrying valid hall tickets FOR Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Education Examinations, permitted to travel by suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network up to 10.12. 2020.

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 20, 2020

Earlier on 13 November, teachers as well as non-teaching school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said on Friday.

In a joint release, Western and Central Railways, which operate the suburban system in MMR, said permission has been granted with immediate effect.

Valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations, the release said, adding that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak were a must.

The state government had last week asked the railways to allow this section to board suburban services, which resumed on June 15 with the condition that only those designated as essential services staff can travel.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway zone has started eight special local train services from Belapur and Nerul to Kharkopar station on its suburban route in neighbouring Navi Mumbai from November 20.

Earlier, the Central Railway resumed its special suburban services, which were halted in March due to COVID-19 outbreak, from June 15 on the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines for essential services staff, including government employees and police personnel.

